Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORRF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $149,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $149,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $89,889.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,675 shares of company stock worth $97,809 and sold 20,325 shares worth $467,784. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

