Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875 over the last 90 days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.33. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

