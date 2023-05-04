Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

