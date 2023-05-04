Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

