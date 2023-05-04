Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

