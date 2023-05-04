Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,518 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

