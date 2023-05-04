Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 379,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.