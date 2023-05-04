Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.