Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 262.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 618,200 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $48,202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $47,611,000. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $43,195,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denbury Trading Down 3.1 %

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.