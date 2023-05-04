Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of SMAR opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

