Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hibbett Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $53.17 on Thursday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

