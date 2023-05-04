Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 844.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 167,013 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $66,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $159,788. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

