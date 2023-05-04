Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.