Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $13.12 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.