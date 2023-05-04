Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,052.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

