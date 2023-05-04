Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

