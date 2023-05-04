Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

DVAX opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.48. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

