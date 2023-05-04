Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $764.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,927. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Articles

