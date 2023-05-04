Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $721,000 in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZ. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 44.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BZ. Barclays upped their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock.

Kanzhun stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

