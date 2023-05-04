Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

