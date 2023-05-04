Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 162.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $472.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

