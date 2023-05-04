Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 352,405 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 389,615 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $790,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $790,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,008 shares of company stock worth $11,423,074. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

