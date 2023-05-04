Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

