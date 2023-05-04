Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 321,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.