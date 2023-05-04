Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 126,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 241.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 244.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 794,995 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $432.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.88. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.83. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

