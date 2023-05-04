Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 150.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 593,351 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Belden by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 127,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Belden by 22,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,082,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 0.2 %

Belden stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.