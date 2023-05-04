Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,994 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 2.0 %

CAKE opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.