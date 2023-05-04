Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,801 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $135.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

