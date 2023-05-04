Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,440 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Further Reading

