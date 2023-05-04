Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 317.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,360 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 113,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $860.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $17.00.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

