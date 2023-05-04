Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $831.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

