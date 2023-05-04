Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.28. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.87.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.