Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

