Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

MUSA opened at $280.53 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

