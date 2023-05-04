Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

