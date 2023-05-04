Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $22.31 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

