Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,821 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ChampionX by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter worth approximately $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,655 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5,368.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Citigroup cut their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CHX stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

