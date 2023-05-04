Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $136.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

