Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,057.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,588 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,097. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PD opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.94.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

