Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $879.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

