Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,477 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

