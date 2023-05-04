Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,477 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

