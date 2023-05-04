Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.