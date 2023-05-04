Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 842 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $17,738,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 466,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

SBCF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

