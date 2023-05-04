Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

