Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.81 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

