Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

