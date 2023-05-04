Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Insider Activity

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $34,916.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $34,916.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

