Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 109.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 389.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

