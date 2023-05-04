Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,102,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:NBHC opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

